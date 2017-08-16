Home Alone actor John Heard's cause of death revealed The star was found dead at the age of 71 in his hotel room

The cause of death for actor John Heard has been revealed. The Home Alone star passed away after suffering a heart attack, brought on by heart disease. The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office confirmed to TMZ that John had suffered a "sudden cardiac death due to atherosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease". The 71-year-old was found dead in a hotel room in Palo Alto on 21 July. Just two days earlier, he had undergone minor back surgery, but officials confirmed that the operation "did not play a role in his death".

John was best known for his role as patriarch Peter McCallister in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. He was later nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for his five-episode role as corrupt Detective Vin Makazian on The Sopranos.

Among those remembering John following his death was his Home Alone co-star Daniel Stern, who played 'Wet Bandit' Marv Merchants. "Nothing was more intense than John's performance in life. He lived it hard, fast, and fearlessly. He was a romantic and a raconteur," he tweeted. "He was as loyal and generous as they come. He was a friend and brother and a legend in his time. RIP John."

Other stars to pay tribute included the likes of Elijah Wood and Jeff Bridges, who wrote: "John Heard - what a wonderful actor. We were in the movie Cutter’s Way together & I got to experience his artistry and dedication first hand. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. We miss & love you, John."