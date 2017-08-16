Meghan Markle praises pregnant pal Serena Williams: 'She will be an amazing mum'

Since her royal romance with Prince Harry came to light last year, Meghan Markle has maintained a relatively low profile, rarely speaking out. However the Suits actress had plenty of sweet words to say about her pal Serena Williams’ pregnancy for a Vogue September feature on the tennis champion.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate her 36th birthday with African safari!

Meghan praised mom-to-be Serena Williams in a Vogue September feature

"She will be an amazing mum,” Meghan, 36, said. "The very best, because she is so attuned to balancing strength and sensitivity. Plus, given that she is pretty epic at karaoke, I think she’ll put her signature Serena spin on singing lullabies for the baby. I can’t wait for that!"

READ: Pregnant Serena Williams asks fans for advice on packing her hospital bag!

Harry’s ladylove and the tennis star, 35, met back in 2014 while playing flag football at DIRECTV's Celebrity Beach Bowl. During a Q&A on her lifestyle website The Tig, which Meghan shut down earlier this year, the actress discussed her friendship with Serena admitting: "We hit it off immediately, taking pictures, laughing through the flag football game we were both playing in, and chatting not about tennis or acting, but about all the good old fashioned girly stuff. So began our friendship."

Prince Harry's girlfriend and the tennis star met in 2014

Meghan added: "She quickly became a confidante I would text when I was traveling, the friend I would rally around for her tennis matches, and the down-to-earth chick I was able to grab lunch with just a couple weeks ago in Toronto. We are both the same age, have a penchant for hot sauces, and adore fashion, but what connects us more than those things is perhaps our belief in exceeding expectations – our endless ambition."

Serena is pregnant with her first child

Serena announced in April via Snapchat that she and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian are expecting their first child. The pregnancy was a surprise for the Wimbledon champion. "But once I found out, something happened that surprised me," she admitted to Vogue: "I became really calm. I thought, You have to win, but you’re allowed to lose, because you have something to look forward to."

As for the gender of her impending bundle of joy, Serena said: "Alexis thinks we're having a boy, but I have a strong suspicion that it's a girl." She continued: "Two weeks after we found out, I played the Australian Open. I told Alexis it has to be a girl because there I was playing in 100-degree weather, and that baby never gave me any trouble. Ride or die. Women are tough that way."