Stacey Solomon reveals she saved her sons from overturned car - read the details Stacey Solomon spoke about her terrifying ordeal on Loose Women

Stacey Soloman has opened up about being involved in a terrifying car accident where she had to drag her two sons – Zachary, nine, and Leighton, five – out of the car to safety. Chatting on Loose Women, the former X Factor contestant said: "I had a car accident and the children were in it and the car was upside down and it was a horrific scene. Where I thought I would be completely anxious and panicking, my heart would be pounding, it’s almost like my body stopped."

READ: Stacey Solomon praised for championing body confidence in bikini video

Stacey opened up about the car accident

She continued: "'I wasn't in control. As much as I was in control I don't believe I was in control at that point, something in my brain had taken over and said, 'This is what you need to do, this is where you need to go, being in a panic will do nothing.' And naturally my instinct took over." She revealed that her eldest son was terrified by the ordeal while her youngest stayed fast sleep, adding: "Funnily enough my youngest was asleep and remained asleep until I dragged him out of the car, but my eldest was crying and saying, 'Help me mummy.'"

READ: Stacey Solomon struggles to take the 'perfect' holiday photo in hilarious and very relatable video

Loading the player...

Stacey recently shared an adorable snap of herself with her two sons while the family enjoyed a holiday together in Cyprus. She captioned the sweet snap: "Feeling blessed. Having the most amazing catch up and chill time with my babies, it's so nice to be with them all day every day for two whole weeks." She added: "I'm so so lucky! I love them so much! Thank you to all of everyone's wonderful comments on yesterday's video it made me feel so proud of the world we live in love you all nighty night from sunny Cyprus."