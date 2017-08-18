Celebrity friends pay tribute to national treasure Sir Bruce Forsyth

Tributes have poured in for Sir Bruce Forsyth, who has sadly passed away aged 89. His manager confirmed the heartbreaking news on Friday, leading his fans and celebrity friends to express their shock and sadness online. Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman praised her friend on Twitter, writing: "He was the King of TV, the Prince of performers and the most generous of people... all toe-tapping twinkle, all kindness, all love.... The Bruce you saw really was the man he was. We'll miss him so much."

Zoe Ball, who presents Strictly's spin-off It Takes Two, tweeted: "Dear Sir Bruce. Truly natural & magical entertainer, so wonderful with his audiences. In his words, You're My Favourite RIP." A message from Ant and Dec read: "So sad to hear the passing of Sir Bruce Forsyth, he was an absolute legend, may you rest in peace Brucie."

Tess Daly's husband Vernon Kay shared a picture on Instagram, writing: "Devastating news that the Entertainment Legend Sir Bruce Forsyth has passed away. It's been an honour to be able to get to know him as a friend. And we will cherish the times we spent together... He defined Saturday Night telly and re wrote the book on TV Hosting... Will miss his energy and fun both in the studio and on the golf course. Thoughts are with Winnie and his family."

Phillip Schofield continued the condolences, saying: "So sad to hear that the true legend of TV and all round lovely man has taken his final bow. So long Brucie, love to Wilnelia and his family." Piers Morgan also took to Twitter to share his condolences for the former Strictly Come Dancing presenter, saying: "RIP Sir Bruce Forsyth, 89. One of Britain's greatest ever entertainers & a lovely man. Very sad news."

Geri Horner uploaded a photo of herself, her husband Christian and Sir Bruce, simply writing: "Goodbye" alongside a sad face emoji. James Jordan, who starred on Strictly with Bruce, added: "Can't tell you how sad I am to hear Sir Bruce Forsyth has died this afternoon. A wonderful man and an absolute legend #RIPBRUCIE." Dragons' Den star Duncan Bannatyne also tweeted: "Terribly sad news that Sir Bruce Forsyth has passed. A great entertainer. May he rest in peace."

"I had the pleasure of interviewing the great man at the Palladium many years ago. Sir Bruce Forsyth the king of light entertainment," wrote Paddy McGuinness on Twitter. Stephen Fry paid tribute by sharing Bruce's famous catchphrase, tweeting: "There was only one #Brucie - it was more than to nice to see you, to see you more than nice."

Sir Bruce passed away on Friday afternoon. His manager released a statement, saying: "It is with great sadness that the Forsyth family announce that Sir Bruce passed away this afternoon, peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Wilnelia and all his children. A couple of weeks ago, a friend visited him and asked him what he had been doing these last eighteen months. With a twinkle in his eye, he responded 'I've been very, very busy... being ill!' Unfortunately, not long after this, his health deteriorated and he contracted bronchial pneumonia."