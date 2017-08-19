Tess Daly pays heartfelt tribute to her Strictly co-host Sir Bruce Forsyth The Strictly host remembers the legendary entertainer

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly has posted an emotional tribute to Sir Bruce Forsyth on her Twitter page. The legendary entertainer sadly passed away on Friday at home surrounded by his wife Wilnelia and his children. He was 89. Tess and Bruce co-hosted the popular ballroom dancing show together from 2004 until 2013, when Bruce stepped down from the role. The pair enjoyed a close partnership and Tess has told fans just how much she will miss her friend.

Tess Daly and Sir Bruce Forsyth

Tess tweeted: “There are no words to describe how heartbroken I am to be told the saddest news that my dear friend Sir Bruce Forsyth has passed away. From the moment we met, Bruce and I did nothing but laugh our way through a decade of working together on Strictly Come Dancing and I will never forget his generosity, his brilliant sense of humour and his drive to entertain the audiences he so loved.”

Tess continued: “He has been there for me as a co-host, a mentor but most importantly as a friend and I’m extremely fortunate to have worked alongside the man who defined Saturday Night Entertainment for so many decades. He was a gentleman and a true legend. I will miss him deeply. My heart goes out to Winnie his wife and his beautiful family at this sad time.”

Former Strictly champion and judge Alesha Dixon with Sir Bruce

There were more tributes from Bruce’s Strictly family, with his close friend and professional dancer Anton Du Beke posting the following message: “Devastated to hear the news about my dear friend Bruce. Sending all my love to his family. A part of my heart will always be broken.” Anton’s followers sent him words of support, with one saying: “It was like he was your strictly dad, you were a great partnership. RIP Bruce.” Another wrote: “So sorry to hear this Anton. I know you were close friends.”

Former Strictly champion and judge Alesha Dixon remembered Bruce on her Instagram page. She wrote: “Deeply saddened today. There are no words that can express how much love & respect I have for Sir Bruce. He cared so much, always had my back, was always so kind and was a true gentleman.” Alesha also posted a lovely memory, writing: “Bruce was very bossy in the best way! I performed with him twice and both times HE made up all the steps and told me what to do! I loved it....he always knew what he wanted and was the ultimate pro!!!” A fan said: “Beautiful words Alesha x.”