Sharon Osbourne announces her retirement date The X Factor star wants to spend time with Ozzy and their grandkids

Sharon Osbourne has revealed her plans to bow out of the entertainment industry for good. The 64-year-old returned to the spotlight as an X Factor judge in 2016, but has said she plans to retire altogether in the next five years. "I just think that it would be enough," Sharon told the Sun. "I want to keep my dignity. I've been working since I was 15 in this industry and I think that's enough."

Sharon Osbourne, pictured with husband Ozzy, plans to retire within the next five years

She continued: "It's very difficult if you're at a gig and you're the oldest person in the room. I think when you get to a certain age it can be somewhat embarrassing. I don't want to be one of those people standing at the side in a mini-skirt pretending you love it. No, not for me. I want to go out with dignity. I will spend time with my family, my grandkids and my hubby."

Earlier this summer, Sharon and her rockstar husband Ozzy Osbourne celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary. To mark the big occasion, Sharon shared a throwback photo of the couple with fans, along with the caption: "Thank you Ozzy for 35 crazy & wonderful years. Here's to the next chapter of our lives. Love you more today than yesterday. Always remember: You carry my heart in yours, and it's getting older and needs protecting. Happy Anniversary."

The couple recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary

In May of this year, the couple decided to renew their wedding vows after Ozzy's affair with a hair stylist caused the couple to temporarily split. Speaking after the ceremony, Ozzy told HELLO!: "This is a new beginning. I think that everyone should reaffirm their marriage. I walked out of the ceremony feeling completely refreshed: I know my wife loves me and she knows how much I love her. I'm excited for whatever our future holds."

Sharon is set to return as one of the judges on the 14th series of The X Factor, alongside Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh. The new season will get underway on 2 September at 8pm.