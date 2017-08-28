Kristina Rihanoff predicts new Strictly Come Dancing front-runners Kristina Rihanoff has opened up about the new series of Strictly Come Dancing"

If anyone knows what is in store on the dancefloor for the celebrity contestants getting ready to rumba on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, it is former show professional Kristina Rihanoff. "It's the most exciting but also nervous time," she says in the new edition of HELLO!. "You know that who you are going to be partnered with is going to shape your time on the show!"

Kristina has predicted the Strictly front-runners

Sharing her expert opinion, she tells HELLO! how her front-runners are Mollie King and Alexandra Burke. "Mollie is stunning and her experience of performing in front of big crowds will be very handy. Alexandra has an excellent stage presence and confidence. She is a real pro and will give her all to this experience." She also reveals who she would like to see partnered with Ruth. "Anton du Beke would be awesome with her as he has the best sense of humour so Ruth will have a blast with him while working hard."

Kristina's fashion collection is launching next month

Kristina says she is most excited by paralympian Jonnie Peacock. "Jonnie is such an inspirational person I will be cheering for him and hope he goes all the way." Aside from her dance expertise, Kristina knows a thing or two about showstopping gowns having worn so many on the show. "I've always loved fashion, and I love glamour," says Kristina who has created her first capsule collection of evening dresses for PiaMichi, which launches next month, and is something that's been on her wishlist before turning 40 in September.

"When they asked me to create my own collection, it truly was a dream come true. The collection is about elegance and confidence, designed to make any woman feel and look beautiful, whatever size they are." For Kristina's verdict on all of this year's fabulous fifteen, see this week's HELLO! out now.

