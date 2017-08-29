North West gives her first interview alongside Kim Kardashian and her answers are the cutest!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl has a lot to say. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the rapper's four-year-old daughter sat down for her first tell-all inside of the September issue of Interview magazine, where she answered questions from famous children including Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber, Britney Spears' sons Sean and Jayden Federline, Millie Bobby Brown and cousin Penelope Disick.

North gives her first interview inside of Interview magazine's September issue Photo: Steven Klein

Nori revealed to Sean, 11, and Jayden,10, that her favourite television show is Shimmer and Shine. She also shared that her favourite dress is a purple one. In one of the cutest moments, Saint's older sister revealed that her favorite song is Amazing by her father Kanye, because it's "so amazing." Kim isn't left out. When Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown asked North who her best friend is, she replied with a simple "Mama." Millie also asked her who her favourite Disney princess is, which North responded Jasmine. In the reply, Kanye's little girl extended an invite for "all the princesses to come over" for her next birthday party.

North's portion of her interview with Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope was all about making plans for the future. Penelope, five, asked her cousin if they could build a tree house and have a sleep over for four days with their puppies. North couldn't say no to the request and suggested that the two have a baking party and "make rainbow princess cake." Last on the list was Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's 15-year-old daughter Kaia. North shared that her family calls her "Bubs," and that her pizza of choice is "Just cheese! Cheese, cheese –everywhere cheese."

Inside, Kim talks about raising her children to be "aware" Photo: Steven Klein

As for being a big sister, North revealed her favourite part of having a little brother is, "Giving him toy trucks, and I gave him a big toy bear." While North said that she loves being a big sister, the KKW Beauty founder had quite a different take on her kids' relationship while opening up to Ryan Seacrest on Monday's Live with Kelly and Ryan. "I don't know what it is, I thought it was a phase she does not like her brother," Kim, 36, shared. "It's so hard for me and I thought it was like 'okay a couple months, she's just warming up to it' like she would get jealous when I would breast feed and all that kind of stuff and now the phase just won't go away."

Kim is mother to North and Saint Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

North and Saint's mum Kim, also spoke to the magazine about raising her two young children and the importance of being open. "We want to raise our kids to be really aware. I think that's all you can do," she said. "The more you talk about things and keep them out in the open, the more they won't be taboo. Kids are already so open. They say anything. So if you educate them, they feel like they have this knowledge and then they feel empowered."

Kim also spoke about the mindfulness that comes with raising two biracial children. "I'm very conscious of it," she shared. "Kanye always has his family around and people who look like my daughter—that's important to me. She's obsessed with her curly hair, and if she finds someone who has the same hair, she runs to them and is like, 'You have curly hair like me?' And we get to talk about it. We also talk about it with my niece Penelope, because she and North look really different, but they're best friends and they're together all the time."

