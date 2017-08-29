JK Rowling's Strike: The Cuckoo's Calling wins ratings war over Victoria Strike: The Cuckoo's Calling received 28% of audience share on Monday night

JK Rowling's detective series, Strike: The Cuckoo's Calling, won the ratings war against ITV's hit period drama, Victoria. While both programmes aired at 9pm on Monday, the crime drama received an average of 5.5 million viewers, while Victoria averaged around 3.9 million. The crime drama follows Cormoran Strike, an army veteran turned private detective who is given the task of looking into the death of Lula Landry, a celebrity who was thought to have committed suicide. He is assisted by Robin Ellacott, a quick-thinking temp who quickly makes herself invaluable to Strike's investigation.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Strike: The Cuckoo's Calling

Holliday Grainger plays Robin Ellacott

Fans were quick to discuss the first two episodes of the show, which aired over consecutive nights over the bank holiday weekend. One person tweeted: "Loved Strike. Every detail worked. Atmospheric, intriguing and enjoyable. Taut and beautifully filmed," while another added: "Just watched #StrikeTheCuckoosCalling. Wow. What a powerful opening episode. Congrats @jk_rowling and @BBCOne."

Viewers also praised Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger in the roles of Cormoran and Robin, and the show's writer Ben Richards opened up about the pair at a Q&A attended by HELLO! Online. He said: "I really think we remain true to the spirit of the book with the amazing support of Tom and Holliday. By making those characters they are the essence and they are absolutely Cormoran and Robin."

The show received high ratings on Monday night

READ: Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes' 'electric' chemistry revealed in Victoria series two

Speaking about Robin, Holliday said: "I loved the books and felt like I understand exactly who Robin was. She's just so lovely and compassionate and I think you recognise the best aspects of yourself in her. She feels like your mate or someone who you want to be your mate… I love the way you get to know Strike and Robin as they get to know each other."