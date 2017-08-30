Simon Cowell's son Eric enjoys playdate with Terri Seymour's daughter – see the photo! Eric, three, enjoyed a playdate with Terri Seymour's daughter Coco

Simon Cowell's son Eric is one budding artist! The three-year-old has proudly posed for a photo, showing off his masterpiece at an arts and crafts workshop in Los Angeles. Eric was enjoying a playdate with his friend Coco, the daughter of Terri Seymour, when the Extra host uploaded the sweet snap on Instagram, writing "#Art Tuesday."

The youngsters, who are one year apart, were too cute beaming at the camera and presenting their colourful artwork to Terri. "Gorgeous picture of the both of them," one fan wrote, while another commented: "Aww.... soo cute and wonderful art." Eric and Coco are clearly great pals and often enjoy playdates together. Earlier this summer the pair were again snapped enjoying a day at the beach with their mums. "#Summertime with Coco, Lauren and Eric," Terri wrote.

Eric and Coco pictured at an arts workshop

While Eric may be an artist in the making, he seems to be lacking in dance, his dad Simon recently joked. The X Factor judge said: "[Eric] actually makes me laugh because he's a terrible dancer. He loves dancing and makes me laugh because he has a dance if he wants M&M's or if he's watching the film Trolls, he goes crazy. He cracks me up. I tell him he's the worst dancer and he goes, 'I know!' and just carries on dancing." The proud father revealed that he tries to avoid dancing himself, adding: "I've always dreaded being the dad at the wedding! Now I have a son I will never, ever put Eric in that position."

Simon also spoke about Eric helping him out at work, revealing that his little boy could follow in his footsteps. "At the moment he seems to know more about music than I do," he said. "If I say to him, 'Can you tell me the lyrics to this record' he will literally repeat the entire song. So when he watches all these movies, like Trolls, which has an amazing soundtrack by Justin Timberlake, he knows every word, who the original artist is, and if I tell him the song he just repeats it. I think he'll probably end up doing what I am doing."