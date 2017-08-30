Emma Willis and husband Matt give fans 'couple goals' in rare photo The celebrity couple enjoyed spending quality time together watching Game of Thrones

Emma and Matt Willis are seriously cute! The popular celebrity couple posed for a fun selfie before watching the final episode of Game of Thrones on Tuesday night. In the picture, the loved-up pair looked thrilled to be spending quality time together, resulting in many fans to brand them "couple goals". Emma, who looked stunning with minimal make-up, uploaded the sweet snap on her Instagram account, captioned: "Our we're about to watch the final ep of #gameofthrones face. Something tells me we won't look so happy at the end of it..." Followers were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "You are such a lovely couple," while another said: "Ahh great picture! Couple goals." A third added: "You two are too cute!"

Emma and Matt Willis looked happy to be spending time together

Emma, 41, and Matt, 34, have been married since July 2008, and the couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary last month. They are also the proud parents to three children together: eight-year-old Isabelle, five-year-old son Ace, and one-year-old Trixie Grace.

Earlier this year, while chatting to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning, Emma revealed that she was keen to renew their wedding vows in the future. She added that if they did, she would tell the guests to come in their wedding or bridesmaid dresses. "I think it’s just quite nice to wear it again if you can, or just customise it," she said. Reminiscing, Emma then went on to reveal that at her wedding, Holly had made sure that it was a day to remember. "When I got married Holly made me stage dive in my wedding dress, and I jumped and said 'please catch me'," she laughed. "And we did catch you," Holly added.

God I love this man.... ❤️ A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial) on Jul 7, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

Emma and Matt have been married since 2008

Emma also opened up to HELLO! Online about how she and Matt keep the romance alive, admitting that their date nights are often spontaneous. The TV star said: "Matt was at a gig the other night and I had been at meetings, so we went along to [a friend's] party. Sometimes my mum will say, 'We can look after them tonight,' and you ask, 'If that's alright?' and then peg it!"