Wayne Rooney 'arrested on suspicion of drink driving'

Wayne Rooney has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of drink driving. According to the Mirror, the footballer was stopped by police near his home in Cheshire, following an evening out on Thursday. So far, there has been no comment from the 31-year-old sportstar. HELLO! Online has contacted Wayne's representative. The news comes just days after Wayne announced his retirement from international football, having scored 53 goals for his country in 199 appearances.

His decision to step down will give Wayne more time to focus on his growing family. Last month, wife Coleen announced that she was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child together, a baby sibling for their three boys, Kai, eight, Klay, four and 19-month-old Kit. Coleen recently responded to reports that she is "desperate" for a little girl. "I've got two brothers and Wayne grew up with two brothers, so we're from a family of boys," she told Closer. "A girl would be nice, but you can't pick and choose what you want. I'd be happy with another boy to join the madness of our house."

The 31-year-old also spoke about her marriage to Wayne, ahead of their ten year wedding anniversary next year. "We have a date night every week and just go to the cinema or catch up and talk," she said. "It can be stressful in the house with three kids, and we often don't get time for a conversation, but spending time together is a big thing. You've got to have time for each other."

