Celebrities pay tribute to Groucho Club manager Bernie Katz Stephen Fry and Sadie Frost were among those remembering the star

Tributes have poured in for Bernie Katz, the former manager of Soho's famous Groucho Club, who has sadly passed away. News of Bernie's death was announced on the private members' club's Twitter page on Thursday, with a message that read: "We are all deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news that our beloved Bernie has died today. Our thoughts are with his family and friends." Known as The Prince of Soho, Bernie worked as manager at the club for 20 years before retiring from his role in March.

STORY: Celebrity friends pay tribute to national treasure Sir Bruce Forsyth

Stephen Fry led the tributes to former Groucho Club manager Bernie Katz

Stephen Fry was among those who took to social media to pay their respects. "The end of an era @berniekatzsoho has left the party that he held in Soho for so many years. The most adorable, affectionate funny, kind man," he tweeted. Actress Sadie Frost wrote on Instagram: "Broken-hearted. Love you Bernie", while Laurence Fox described him as "the kindest and most generous man". Anna Friel added: "As I make my way to work this morning it is with tears in my eyes. I wish I had for another time gotten to say thank you. Your smile always there, your kindness and total confidence shining through. You have a wonderful life story. How brave you had to be. The Groucho and Bernie went hand in hand. I wish I could give you more hugs. That old saying.. you don't know what you've got till it's gone rings loudly. Rest in peace, kind, kind Bernie Katz. #theprinceofsoho 💔."

Broken hearted ❤️love you Bernie ..our darling Bernie passed away today .. he was loved by everyone .❤️ A post shared by sadielizafrost (@sadielizafrost) on Aug 31, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

Sadie Frost also remembered the charismatic star

Caroline Flack also shared her sorrow. "What an absolute gent. Always looked after everybody… RIP Bernie you are @theprinceofsoho. Twinkles all round. God bless you xx," she wrote. Sue Perkins tweeted: "RIP Bernie Katz; gentleman, ringleader, hell-raiser and the one true prince of Soho. You will be truly missed xx." Denise Van Outen shared a photo of Bernie on Instagram, writing: "Bernie, thank you for the memories. You always made sure I got home safe. Rest in peace you legend #princeofsoho #berniekatz." Ralf Little added: "Bernie Katz was one of those people that was never, under any circumstances, an unwelcome sight. What a gorgeous man. I will miss him."