Kirsty Gallacher pleads guilty to drink driving charge The star was three times over the legal limit when she was stopped

Kirsty Gallacher has pleaded guilty to a drink driving charge during an appearance at Slough Magistrates' Court on Monday. The 41-year-old Sky Sports presenter admitted that she was three times over the limit on 12 August when she was stopped by police. She had been due to spend the day at Windsor Castle with her children, but was pulled over at around 11.30am after witnesses saw her driving erratically on Eton High Street in Berkshire. Police conducted a roadside breathalyser test, which showed that her alcohol level was at 106 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath; the legal limit in England and Wales is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres.

Kirsty Gallacher pleaded guilty to drink driving in court on Monday

She admitted to driving a motor vehicle with excess alcohol during Monday's court appearance. Dressed all in black, Kirsty spoke only to confirm her name, address and plea. District Judge Lachhar described the charges against her as "very serious" and is expected to sentence the star later on Monday.

Kirsty had hosted an hour-long preview of the Premier League season the night before her arrest. The mum-of-two shared a photo on Instagram later in the evening, showing her enjoying drinks with friends at the Winning Post pub in Winkfield. She had driven to meet her children in Eton the following morning, but was not planning to take them in her car, defence lawyer Jennifer Dempster told the court.