Meghan Markle opens up about her relationship with Prince Harry: 'We are really happy and in love' It is the first time the Suits star has spoken about their relationship

Meghan Markle has spoken openly about her relationship with Prince Harry for the first time. The Suits actress, who has been dating the Prince for over a year, said they are "very happy and in love" in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine.

Prince Harry and Meghan's romance has been the subject of much speculation ever since it first came to light in October 2016, but the 36-year-old said she doesn't pay any attention to what is in the press. "I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it's really simple," she told the magazine.

"We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception. Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."

The couple have strived to maintain a low profile over the past year, but Meghan conceded there may come a time that they will have to make public appearances together – which would happen as soon as they announce an engagement.

"We're a couple, we're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time," Meghan said. "This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."

Meghan also admitted that her newly-heightened fame has been challenging at times. "It has its challenges, and it comes in waves—some days it can feel more challenging than others," Meghan said. "And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend’s support."

The interview marked the first time Meghan has spoken about her relationship with Prince Harry, and will appear in the October issue of the magazine.