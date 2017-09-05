Meghan Markle's friends reveal why Prince Harry fell in love with her Serena Williams is among the friends with nothing but praise for Meghan

Some of Meghan Markle's closest friends have given an insight into why she may have captured Prince Harry's heart. Actress Abigail Spencer, tennis star Serena Williams and fashion designer Misha Nonoo – who is believed to have introduced the couple in 2016 – each had nothing but praise for the Suits star in interviews with Vanity Fair magazine.

Abigail, who has previously starred alongside Meghan in Suits, shared her own theory on why Harry fell for Meghan. "She's got warm elegance, though her style is hard to pin down. It's classy and timeless," Abigail said. "When you're talking to her, you feel like you're the only person on the planet. And it's just wonderful to see her so in love."

Serena Williams said Meghan's personality "just shines"

Meanwhile Serena Williams said that Meghan's personality "just shines". The pair have been firm friends since they first met at the Super Bowl about seven years ago, and Serena has recently been offering advice to Meghan on how to handle her newfound fame – including dealing with the paparazzi. "I told her, 'You've got to be who you are, Meghan. You can't hide,'" the new mum admitted.

Another close friend, Misha Nonoo, credited Meghan's compassion as one of her best traits. The fashion designer first met Meghan in Miami through a mutual friend and says they immediately bonded. "Her greatest strength is her compassion for others," Misha said. "Much of the work she does is unseen by the public."

Meghan opened up about her relationship in an interview with Vanity Fair

Meghan has opened up about her relationship with Prince Harry for the first time in the interview with Vanity Fair, saying: "We're a couple, we're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time.

"This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."