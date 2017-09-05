Taboo actor Larrington Walker dies aged 70 while filming in the Caribbean Larrington Walker was best known for his roles in Taboo and The Bill

Tributes have flooded in for Larrington Walker, who has sadly passed away aged 70 while filming in the Caribbean. The actor was known for appearing in shows including Taboo, Inspector Morse and The Bill. Larrington's agent, Femi Oguns, confirmed the sad news on Twitter, writing: "It's with a very heavy heart that I announce the angels have been called to bring my friend and client Sir Larrington Walker home."

Larrington passed away while filming in the Carribbean

He continued: "I know this great man has brought so much to the world and this will come as a great shock that those who know him. I feel so empty right now so emotional. My heart is with the family and friends. Thank you for all the great conversations filled with love guidance, wisdom and laughter. My life will never be the same without you great sir as I'm sure with many others. It was the greatest honest to represent you. The greatest honour & privilege representing you. I will forever love you dearly. God bless you and the family."

One of the best has gone. Rest easy Larry. Xx https://t.co/MfE4tLzsBA — Lenny Henry (@LennyHenry) September 3, 2017

In memoriam: Stars we've lost in 2017

Sir Lenny Henry, who previously co-starred in a production of Rudy's Rare Records with Larrington, was among those to pay tribute to the Jamaica-born actor. The Broadchurch actor tweeted: "One of the best has gone. Rest easy Larry. Xx." Noma Dumezweni, an actress best known for portraying Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, added: "LOVED him… This is just perfect... So much love for and history from this man." One of Larrington's theatre co-stars, Simon Darwen, wrote: "Just heard that Larrington Walker has passed away. Proud as punch to have shared a few stages with you bud. Top man. Have a good sleep."