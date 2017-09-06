Coleen Rooney shares pride as oldest son Kai heads off to school The family photo came hours after she hit out at 'so called friends'

It's a big week for Coleen Rooney's boys. On Tuesday, her middle son Klay headed off for his very first day of school, and 24 hours later it was the turn of his big brother Kai. Proud mum Coleen took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to share a photo of her eldest child looking very smart in his school uniform. Smiling for the camera, seven-year-old Kai is immaculately turned out in his blazer and tie, ready for his first day back. "Bursting With Pride… #Daretobewise," his 31-year-old mum captioned the snapshot.

Proud mum Coleen Rooney shared a photo of son Kai on his first day back at school

The family photo came hours after Coleen returned to social media to hit back at "so called friends" who have been speculating about her marriage in the press. Following reports that she is giving husband Wayne Rooney "one last chance", she wrote: "Would love to meet all these so called friends of mine who know me so well." The pregnant star then added: "I was being sarcastic towards all these great sources the press have… who I have probably never met in my life! I have the best friends."

Coleen is expecting her fourth child with husband Wayne Rooney

Former England captain Wayne was stopped by police at 2am last Friday. He was in the car with 29-year-old Laura Simpson at the time, and is now facing allegations of impropriety with the single mum. The incident came just weeks after Coleen announced she is expecting her fourth baby with her husband; the couple are already parents to Kai, seven, Klay, four and one-year-old Kit.