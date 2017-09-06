Mo Farah and wife Tania have some exciting news! Mo Farah and his wife Tania appeared on This Morning to discuss the exciting news

Mo Farah has revealed that he is moving back to the UK after spending time in the USA for the Olympic gold medallist's training regime. Joined by his wife, Tania, on This Morning¸ the couple opened up about their plans for the future. Tania said: "We are talking about moving back. We are not sure when but it will probably be sooner than we initially planned. We don't want to go back to America, we love it here so much. I think we will be moving back within the next couple of years hopefully."

Mo and his wife Tania hinted they'd like to move home

Speaking about spending more time together after Mo switched to longer distance running, she added: "We've had a bit more time together, not as much as I like. But it's more of a mental break. It's not just the time apart that is hard, it's the mental and emotional struggles… it's hard to watch and to go through that cycle year after year. This year in particular we've spent more time together than in the last seven or eight years. It's an adjustment but it's nice. We've hung out a lot and we've overloaded on that. We're enjoying doing normal things."

Mo was training in the US

Mo also opened up about winning the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships, admitting that he would have loved to have taken home the gold. "I wanted the gold," he said. "It would have been nice to come home with two gold medals! It was very emotional at the time. To finish 2017 with two golds would have been amazing. The 10k was really hard." He then added: "The most beautiful thing was having my wife and family on the track with me. In 2012, the twins were in Tania's tummy!"