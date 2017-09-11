Storm and Ronan Keating share beautiful family photo as they fly back to Dublin Storm shared a snap of her breastfeeding alongside husband Ronan

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm are certainly enjoying parenthood. On Saturday, the couple jetted to the singer's hometown of Dublin, with proud mummy Storm sharing an Instagram photograph showing her breastfeeding her baby son Cooper, while sat on the plane alongside husband Ronan. She captioned the sweet snapshot: "Dublin bound ✈️ 🇮🇪".

Fans were quick to express their joy for the happy family, with one commenting: "I love we get to see the normal side to you both, just being parents! It's refreshing." Another mentioned: "Enjoy your time with the kids safe travels hugs to Cooper xx." A third post remarked: "Safe travels to you @rokeating & Cooper Hope Cooper is ok on the flights Have a wonderful time in Dublin with @ja.ckkeating @missyykeating & @_alikeating TC xx."

Ronan and Storm announced the arrival of their baby boy - Cooper Archer Uechtritz Keating- on 27 April. The happy couple travelled to Dublin at the weekend to celebrate Ronan's daughter Ali Keating's 12th Birthday. The Irish singer shared a photograph showing his daughter holding a giant birthday cake with sparklers.

He wrote: "There's always room for 🎂 Happy Birthday @_alikeating what a Caca Millis made by Stormy #GOAT #YumYumpigsbum." In another post, he shared a photograph showing him kissing the birthday girl, writing: "A massive Happy Birthday to my little girl @_alikeating who turned 12 today! You are the sunlight in our darkest day because your heart is as big as the moon. You constantly have us all laughing and smiling (even little Coops who loves you to bits!!!) so don't you ever change sweetheart. Have a brilliant day, love Dad x."

The Boyzone singer married his wife Storm back in August 2015. Ronan wanted to share the day with his three children from his previous marriage - Jack, Missy and Ali. He told HELLO! "It was a perfect day. We always wanted the wedding party to be just us and the kids."