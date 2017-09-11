Only Fools and Horses lost episode to be aired for first time Think you've seen every episode of Only Fools and Horses? Think again!

A lost episode of Only Fools and Horses will be shown on UKTV Gold in October for the very first time. The episode, which was filmed in 1984 and titled Licensed to Drill, was only recently discovered after lying for years on a shelf.. The episode follows Del Boy as he attempts to make money by purchasing an oil rig. In one clip, he says: "We just lay low in our boat for a while and we wait for one of the big oil companies to move off the oil field and then we whip in a bit lively and use their hole."

READ: Only Fools and Horses stars Nicholas Lyndhurst and Sir David Jason talk reunion

The episode will air in October

The episode also stars Lennard Pearce as Granddad in what was his final appearance in the show before his death. UKTV Gold's documentary, The Story of Only Fools and Horses, will also features outtakes from other episodes of the sitcom. Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst, who play Del Boy and Rodney, opened up about the future of the show in an interview with the Daily Mirror back in 2016, revealing that they couldn't make any more episodes following the death of the show's writer, John Sullivan.

READ: David Beckham shares hilarious Only Fools and Horses meme

Nicholas said: "We can't do 'Fools and Horses' again as the writers are not there. It will never happen. It ended on a high." David added: "When we did 'Fools and Horses' we just had a writer who just wrote and that was his craft and he handed it onto us. We were very fortunate that we were doing a TV show that was written by such a talented man. Now everybody wants instant success, an instant winner and you can't have an instant winner."