Selena Gomez has confirmed that she has undergone a kidney transplant which was donated by her friend, actress Francia Raisa. Sharing a snap of herself in hospital lying side by side with her friend and a photo of a scar on her stomach, she captioned the album: "I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of."

Selena has been recovering from the transplant

She continued: "So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery."

Thanking her friend for donating her kidney, she added: "Finally, there aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made." She then added a link to the Lupus Research Alliance. Selena's fans were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "Omg she is so strong! Thank you Francia. Love you Selena," while another added: "I am so proud of you, love. Get well soon. Keep strong. Glad you're ok. I love you so much Queen!"