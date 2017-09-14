Fergie and Josh Duhamel announce split after 8 years of marriage The A-list couple revealed that "will always be united"

Fergie and Josh Duhamel have separated after eight years of marriage, it has been confirmed. The popular celebrity couple announced the shock news in a statement on E! News. It read: "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

The news comes just weeks after the couple's son's fourth birthday. The duo, who share only child Axl Jack together, made sure to celebrate his special day. On social media, Josh shared a sweet video showing his son dancing with his dad at his birthday party, hilariously attempting to copy Josh's breakdancing skills. Fergie also paid tribute to their little boy, posting a snap of herself with Axl Jack, captioned: "Happy 4th bday Axl Jack!!! I love you – mummy."

#axljack backstage with me and @joshduhamel mesmerized by #drdeuss! 😂😂 #hellofuture #sanfordhealth A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

In January, the couple, who wed in 2009, celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary with a family trip to the beach. Josh, 44, posted a sweet photo of the trio on social media, which he captioned: "8 years!! Love you babe."

Both Fergie and Josh have previously spoken out about their love for each other. Back in 2014, Fergie told Glamour that she was "his girl," when asked how she knew Josh was "the one". She gushed: "How did I know? He has so many amazing qualities that are compatible with me and my personality that it just...it doesn't fit, but it fits. It's the yin and the yang. I'm the boss at work, but when I go home, I'm his girl."