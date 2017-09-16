Sinitta shocked at losing X Factor Judges’ Houses role – is Cheryl her replacement? The 80s popstar was expecting to join pal Simon Cowell on the hit show

It appears all is not well between Sinitta and Simon Cowell. The close friends normally appear together at the Judges’ Houses selection phase of the X Factor, but this year show bosses seem to have had a shake up and 80s popstar Sinitta has not been asked to return. Taking to her Twitter page on Friday, the singer expressed her shock at the decision. She wrote: “Today I was informed I will Not be doing @TheXFactor again this year (after being invited back 2 years in a row and so close to filming).” The star posted her message beside a cartoon of herself and a sign that read: “That’s cold.” Now fans are speculating that new mum Cheryl may be her replacement.

Today I was informed I will Not be doing @TheXFactor again this year( after being invited back 2 years in a row and so close to filming)



! pic.twitter.com/bdG3dNs9b2 — Sinitta 19 (@sinittaofficial) 15 September 2017

The Judges’ Houses episodes are expected to hit our screens on the 21-22 October weekend, with filming rumoured to take place next week, so it was clearly a surprise for Sinitta to hear the news. Her fans on social media rallied to support her, with one saying: “That’s harsh!! No worries @sinittaofficial head and chin up xxx.” Another told her: “Gutted. Always ready and willing for a Sinitta moment.” One fan said: “Shame never mind hun but there is a lot more in life to worry about.... Great news for Cheryl can't wait. All the best.”

Sinitta and Simon Cowell at a Judges' Houses back in 2010

If Cheryl were to join Simon on Judges’ Houses, her fans would be over the moon as the star has kept a low profile since becoming mum to baby boy Bear in March this year. The singer made her first public appearance at the charity football match #Game4Grenfell at the start of September and wowed onlookers with her toned physique.

Singer Cheryl and Sinitta

Earlier this month, Sinitta told The Sun of her fears that Cheryl may be set to replace her on the X Factor. Talking at the Retribution premiere, she told the paper: “You can't look like that, have hair like that, have Liam, have the perfect baby, the perfect body, the perfect face, be a pop star, be drop-dead gorgeous and take Judges' Houses.” She added: “She needs to stay in her lane a little bit. I love you Chez but don't even go there - not that I'm bothered. I thought I was coming back but now I've heard Cheryl is coming back. Simon has been a bit quiet - on text messages and Whatsapp.”

WATCH: Cheryl reveals her make-up secrets after becoming a mum to baby Bear

Meanwhile The Sun also report that Stormzy is set to join X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger in South Africa for Judges’ Houses. There’s no word yet as to who Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh’s celebrity helpers might be. Watch this space!