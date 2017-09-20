Pamela Anderson addresses rumours of a romance with Julian Assange The 50-year-old made an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday

Pamela Anderson's private life was put under the spotlight on Wednesday as she made an appearance on Good Morning Britain. The 50-year-old was quizzed about her friendship with Julian Assange by host Piers Morgan, but remained coy when asked about the nature of her relationship with the Wikileaks founder. "I met him through Vivienne Westwood who is a great mentor of mine. She introduced me and we got to know each other," Pamela shared. "I've seen him for a long time now. He is a freedom fighter. He is, I think, one of them most important people in the world."

Pamela Anderson appeared on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday

Asked about rumours of a romance, the former Baywatch star replied: "Everywhere I go I have a romantic adventure. We're friendly, yes. Very friendly. I love Julian. He's one of the most interesting people I've ever met. He's very brave. And there's nothing sexier than courage." Pushed further on whether the couple are dating, Pamela said: "I wouldn't call it romance. I have romance in my life. Can one man do it all? That's what I want to know. One for conversation, one to be a lover. I'm very lucky." Asked if she is in love with Julian, she answered: "I love him. No, I have a romantic partner."

The actress was asked about her relationship with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange

In her GMB interview, Pamela – a vegan and PETA representative – also revealed that she has reached out to Kim Kardashian to urge the reality star to stop wearing fur. "Kim has a great heart but she's an influencer with millions of followers and she should chose not to wear fur," she said. "But you shouldn't be cruel to someone when you're telling them not to be cruel. I wrote her a letter but I've had no response yet."