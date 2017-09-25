Amanda Holden's BGT dress receives most Ofcom complaints of the year Her plunging gown has proven the most controversial thing on TV in 2017

Amanda Holden certainly knows how to cause a stir! The 46-year-old star and her plunging neckline have become the most controversial thing to be seen on television in 2017, according to Ofcom. The Britain's Got Talent judge raised eyebrows when she appeared on the family-friendly talent show back in June wearing a plunging Julien Macdonald dress that showed most of her chest and back. The £11,250 gown proved very provocative, with Ofcom receiving 216 complaints within 24 hours of the BGF semi-final airing. And it hasn't stopped there; viewers have continued to flock to the regulator, with 663 complaints about the dress in the past three months, making it the most complained about incident on TV this year.

Flattered to be wearing @julienmacdonald for @Bgt Show 4! Shoes @jimmychoo Jewels @hsternofficial 💚 Styling @angiesmithstyle 'It is always better to be slightly under-dressed' - Coco Chanel A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

Amanda will no doubt take the new record in her stride; she previously admitted she hoped to cause controversy with her BGT wardrobe. Speaking shortly before the 2017 series kicked off, she told the Sun: "I can't wait to wear my dresses. They are very flattering and feminine and a few are… what you would expect. Will people be complaining to Ofcom? I hope so. I really do. I haven't done my job if they aren't."

In June, Ofcom confirmed they would not be investigating Amanda's BGT appearance, despite many viewers deeming it to be "inappropriate". A spokesperson for Ofcom told HELLO! Online: "We carefully assessed complaints that dresses worn by judges were inappropriate for a pre-watershed audience. We recognise that the dresses had potential to offend some viewers during what is a family show. However, while some outfits were revealing, we considered it was appropriately scheduled and would not have exceeded most viewers' expectations."