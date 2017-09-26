Loading the player...

Ore Oduba opens up about wife Portia's pregnancy: 'I genuinely didn't think she could get any more beautiful' Ore Oduba has opened up about expecting his first child with his wife, Portia

Ore Oduba has a busy schedule at the moment. Not only has it been revealed that he will host 2018's Strictly Come Dancing live tour, the TV presenter is also expecting his first child with his wife, Portia. The winner of Strictly's 2016 competition spoke to HELLO! about expecting his first child, revealing that his bride "loves being pregnant". Speaking about Portia's pregnancy, he said: "Yes, it's going really well. I look at my wife now and I generally I didn't think she could get any more beautiful… She will come in from work and I will be like a puppy coming to the door, just so excited to see her. This beautiful bump that she is growing, and she is amazing, she is generally just so amazing."

READ: Ore Oduba parties with Cheryl's ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini

Ore opened up about Portia's pregnancy

He added: "I can't wait, I actually can't wait. She loves being pregnant and she is going to be the most amazing mum, I'm going to have a good time! It's going to be cool, exciting year." Ore, 31, also opened up about this year's contestants on the dancing show, and offered advice to the 15 celebrities. "They just have to embrace it," he said. "It will be one of, if not the most, incredible experience of your lives but Strictly is like a steam train, it will come at you and if you're not ready you will get blown away because its full on, its intense, the training is hard and there is so much going on with it."

READ: Debbie McGee new favourite to win following Strictly Come Dancing debut

Ore won Strictly in 2016

Ore also revealed that he wasn't rooting for any particular celeb in the 2017 show, admitting that he thinks it puts too much pressure on them to do well. "I am not picking out any names this year," he said. "I know what it's like at this stage in the competition because you are so nervous, really anxious and just want to get that first live show out of the way, so the worst thing that you want is your name to be singled out, whether it's good or bad, as soon as your name gets put in there and you go, 'Oh so and so thinks I'm going to be awful or awesome.'"

The Strictly Come Dancing Live UK tour, featuring Ore Oduba as host, runs from 19 January until 11 February. For venues and tickets, visit strictlycomedancinglive.com