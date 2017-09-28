TOWIE's Pascal Craymer confirms she is dating Nick Knowles after he denies it Pascal's confirmation comes just days after Nick, 55, denied the reports

TOWIE star Pascal Craymer has revealed that she is dating Nick Knowles, just days after the DIY SOS presenter seemed to deny the reports. Pascal told The Sun: "He's so lovely. We're dating, we're seeing how it goes. I have a fun time with him. He gets portrayed badly but he's a nice guy. We are meeting again soon." Nick and Pascal have been spotted on a string of dates, leading many to jump to the conclusion that they are officially an item.

But earlier this week, Nick, 55, cleared up the rumours. "I only need to be photographed having dinner with somebody and I'm dating them, which is a bit harsh," he told the same publication. "I know her through a friend, it was very nice you know but if I get photographed with somebody it doesn't mean we're dating."

"We're dating, we're seeing how it goes," said Pascal

Nick, who shares a three-year-old son Eddie with his ex-wife Jessica Rose, recently opened up to HELLO! about his split, and moving on. The TV star, who has previously been linked to Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten, said: "I'll hold my hands up and say I got some things wrong, but I'll never stop caring for Jessica. She's the most beautiful person with the biggest heart and I regret very much some of the things that have happened and the fact we haven't been able to make it work. But it's time to move on."

Opening his heart about the reasons his nine-year relationship with HELLO! blogger Jessica broke down, he said their problems began after he relocated the family to Spain in 2015 in search of a less stressful lifestyle. His plan was to commute backwards and forwards to the UK for work.

The presenter and his ex-wife Jessica Rose

"But I was spinning so many plates, there's no two ways about it, I stopped going home enough – and when I did go home, I started to get frustrated that I wasn't getting the welcome I was expecting," he said. "The more we argued about it, the more resentful I became that I wasn't feeling appreciated and the more resentful I became, the less I went home. In the end, we were making one another so unhappy, I couldn't see a solution other than to break up."

Nick concluded: "I'm one of life's romantics, so I have to believe that will happen. I've made mistakes but I don't believe in looking back. You have to look ahead and keep moving forwards and both Jessica and I will do that with a tremendous amount of love in our hearts."