Reese Witherspoon opens up about her marriage to Ryan Phillippe The former couple share two children together, Ava and Deacon

Reese Witherspoon has opened up about her first marriage to her Cruel Intentions co-star Ryan Phillippe. The actress was just 23 when she tied the knot with Ryan in 1999, and the couple went on to welcome two children together, Ava, now 18, and 13-year-old Deacon, before their split in 2006. During an appearance on Lorraine this week to discuss her latest film, Home Again, Reese spoke about her ex-husband and her decision to tie the knot at such a young age.

Reese Witherspoon opened up about her marriage to Ryan Phillippe on Lorraine

Referring to her new movie, in which she plays a mother-of-two who starts a romance with a 26-year-old toyboy, Reese remarked: "It’s about that next chapter in your life. What do you do when you get to 40 and you made a decision when you were 25 to get married and have kids? I got married when I was 23 and had two kids by 27… Sometimes it’s good to know yourself." She added: "I would never change anything!"

The Hollywood couple split in 2006

The Hollywood star, 41, met Ryan at her 21st party in March 1997, and they got engaged the following December. The couple announced their separation in October 2006. Reese is now married to talent agent Jim Toth; the couple tied the knot in March 2011 and welcomed their first child together, son Tennessee, in September 2012. Ryan, meanwhile, is currently single. The actor shares a six-year-old daughter named Kailani with ex-partner Alexis Knapp, and recently split from model girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.