Vogue Williams talks marriage and motherhood with boyfriend Spencer Matthews The 31-year-old TV star spoke to HELLO! about her new relationship

Vogue Williams has opened up about her boyfriend Spencer Matthews, saying she is "mad" about the former Made in Chelsea star. The 31-year-old author spoke exclusively to HELLO! and recorded a behind-the-scenes video, in which she says: "There's loads of best things about my life. I just feel really happy and balanced at the moment. I have a great family and friends, I love my job and now I'm in a really good relationship with somebody that I'm mad about and we just get on brilliantly. Everything seems to have fallen into place for me this year."

Vogue, who has been dating Spencer for seven months, insists they have no immediate plans to marry, but they will be spending their first Christmas together in London with Spencer's family. Their relationship is also stepping up a gear as Vogue reveals: "When he gets back at the start of October, we are moving in together. I still have my own place right now. We have a place together where all my stuff is and all his stuff is, but he's away and I don't want to move in until he gets back. I feel like it's bad luck."

"Everything seems to have fallen into place for me this year," said Vogue

Following the breakdown of her marriage to Westlife singer Brian McFadden in 2015, the Irish beauty thought she might never find love again, and questioned whether she would fulfil her dream of becoming a mother. "My marriage broke up when what I really wanted in my life was children," says Vogue. "I really worried about it and thought, 'I'm not married anymore. I'm probably never going to get the chance to have children.' All those things run through your mind." Laughing, she adds: "I don't worry about it anymore – I have a boyfriend now."

