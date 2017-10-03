Loading the player...

Kate Winslet shockingly reveals she never fancied Leonardo DiCaprio The actress has remained close friends with her former Titanic co-star

Kate Winslet has dropped a bombshell on Titanic fans, revealing that she never actually fancied her nineties co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. The actress, who is still good friends with The Revenant star, opened up about their close bond on Lorraine. "We did [stay friends]. I think for Leo and I it was seven months of very intense work, we were both really very young. And luckily, and this was the fortunate thing, we never fancied each other! I know that's really annoying to hear, sorry. We really never did. So, it did mean that we were able to have this… be able to tease each other, which we still do, which is really amazing."

Kate also shared her fondness for the Academy Award-winning film, which turned her into Hollywood's woman of the moment. "I can [believe it's been 20 years] because I've lived with it for 20 years," she said. "The lovely thing about Titanic for me now, my children and their friends… their friends say, 'Oh I love the bit in Titanic when you did…'

"We never fancied each other!" said Kate

GALLERY: Kate and Leo's friendship in photos

"They are reciting lines from Titanic that, I mean, I've long forgotten! I'm like 'Oh my god is that really what I said?' And they're like, 'Then Jack does this and then Rose does this...' and I'm like goodness! I say to them, you weren't born when that film was made, which makes me feel very old. There's another generation of children who are enjoying it and loving it for the first time. It's like Mary Poppins I like to think."

The pair have remained good friends since Titanic

The 41-year-old actress famously starred opposite Leonardo, 42, in the drama based on Titanic's true story. Leonardo has also previously opened up about his relationship with Kate. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, he said: "In a lot of ways, Kate and I have really grown up in this industry together; we've been a support mechanism for each other for such a long period of time. We've been there for each other and helped guide each other."