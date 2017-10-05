Kit Harington talks his engagement on The Jonathan Ross Show Kit Harington opened up about proposing to his fiancée, Rose Leslie

Kit Harington has opened up about getting engaged to Rose Leslie, admitting that he accidentally proposed ahead of schedule. Chatting on The Jonathan Ross Show, he said: "We did a little announcement in The Times… I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early. Sorry that's a really bad expression!"

Kit and Rose met on the set of Game of Thrones

The actor, who met his fiancée on the set of Game of Thrones, revealed that he has already asked the show's producer to arrange filming the next season around his wedding day, because many members of the cast will be attending the big day. "I rang him up and I said, 'I'm getting married and it’s your fault actually,'" he joked. "I think for the final season he is so stressed that he's reached that peaceful level. I was like, 'You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding by the way.' They [the cast] have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down."

Kit opened up about his engagement on The Jonathan Ross Show

Kit was joined on the show by Liv Tyler, who also revealed how her partner Dave Gardner popped the question. "I was very surprised," she explained. "David was very romantic but I was pregnant and I was having a little crying moment and I had just gotten out of the shower and I was packing my bag and he said, 'Baby, come here, let's just go for a walk'’ And I was like, 'I don't want to go for an effing walk!' And we were in the countryside too and he took me out for a walk. Our friend has this amazing gypsy caravan and I thought he was just taking me to show me the caravan and on a pillow inside this amazing, old, gypsy caravan was my ring."