Monsoon boss Peter Simon left heartbroken by tragic death of son George Simon has been killed in a car crash

Peter Simon, the multi-millionaire boss of Monsoon, has been left heartbroken by the sudden death of his son. George Simon lost control of his Porsche 911 Turbo while travelling near Chichester, West Sussex, on Saturday. Air ambulance and medics rushed to the scene, but George tragically died at the roadside. The successful property developer is understood to have been in the car on his own at the time. It comes five years after Peter's daughter Zara was left in a neck brace after falling from an Ibiza nightclub in 2012.

A source told the Sun: "Peter and the whole family are utterly devastated. George wasn't a playboy, he hardly ever drank, didn't take drugs and was an experienced driver. It just seems he lost control of the wheel. He was developing a successful business career in his own right. It's awful. He was a truly lovely chap."

Monsoon boss Peter Simon pictured with his daughter Zara in 2014

A statement released by Sussex Police confirmed: "At noon at Saturday (30 September), a black Porsche 911 Turbo travelling south on the B2141 at North Marden, near Chichester, left the road at collided with a tree. The Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance was among emergency services in attendance but sadly the driver, a 32-year-old man from London, was declared dead at the scene.

"The B2141 was closed to traffic for several hours. Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information is asked to report details online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Kimble."

Peter, the founder of Monsoon and Accessorize, started out selling woollen coats on Portobello Road market in the early 1970s. He is now thought to have an estimated fortune of £600million.