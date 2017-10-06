Scarlett Moffatt recalls horrific bullying ordeal - and how she got her revenge Scarlett Moffatt revealed she was bullied at school

She's one of television's most beloved up-and-coming presenters, but not everything has been smooth sailing for 'Queen of the Jungle' Scarlett Moffatt. Appearing on Friday's episode of This Morning, the former Gogglebox star opened up about the horrific bullying she endured as a schoolgirl. "When I was eleven, the first year of secondary school, I was in a bike accident and I smashed my front teeth, and then a couple of months later I got Bells palsy. So obviously I think I was a bit of an easy target because of all these problems," she told hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

The 26-year-old, who is supporting the ITV show’s anti-bullying campaign Be Kind, went on to explain how she would leave school ten minutes early to avoid bumping into the bullies. She continued: "The thing that was the worst was sort of the threats, the worry of what could happen, or like, I would get out of school ten minutes early so that they wouldn't beat me up, because they would threaten to. I once went out to play, sort of thing, with someone who I thought was my friend, and it ended up being a bit of a trap, and there were six girls there. I ran away and I knocked on this old woman’s bungalow and she drove me home because I was so scared."

STORY: Scarlett Moffatt reveals struggle with bullying at school

Scarlett also recalled the moment she came face-to-face with a fellow pupil from her school who had bullied her. "So I was in Asda, I was walking around, and I saw this girl, and I hadn't seen her in about ten years," she explained. "All of a sudden, all of the feelings I'd had of like fear resurfaced, and I was like, 'Why am I still scared of her?' So I was avoiding her in aisles, and then I thought, 'No Scarlett, stop this now, you're better than that.'" She added: "So I walked about, not expecting her in a million years to speak to me, and she was like, 'Ah, Scarlett, how are you?' And I was like, 'I'm good, how are you?' And she said, 'My kids think I'm really cool because I'm friends with you.'"

Loading the player...

See the new I'm A Celebrity spin-off line-up

Scarlett continued: "I'm normally really calm but I was like, 'We were never friends.' She was like, 'What do you mean?' And I was like, 'We were never friends. I had to move schools because of you and your girl gang, because you were just awful to me. How dare you say that.' And I just said, 'I hope that your kids never meet anyone who's like you were at school.'" Meanwhile, Scarlett's career has been going from strength to strength. After winning I'm A Celebrity in 2016, the TV star has been asked to return as one of the new hosts on the spin-off show alongside her former campmate Joel Dommett and previous 'King of the Jungle' Joe Swash.