Charlotte Church and her new husband Jonathan Powell were all smiles as they made their first red-carpet appearance since secretly tying the knot. The Welsh singer and her long-time love stepped out for the British Academy Cymru Awards at St David's Hall in Cardiff, Charlotte's home city. The Call My Name singer looked lovely in a polka dot dress, which she paired with beige wedge heels, while her husband was dapper in a grey suit. The couple walked the red carpet alongside other famous faces including Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi, Downton Abbey's Tom Cullen and former X Factor star Lucie Jones, who performed on the night.

Charlotte, 31, and Jonathan, 30, said "I do" in September, opting for a low-key ceremony at St David's Suite of the Cardiff Register Office. Charlotte's mum Maria was a witness at the marriage and signed the register at the service, in front of just a handful of guests. The bride and groom then hosted an intimate wedding ceremony in the garden of their home.

"Charlotte and Jonathan have been in love for a long time and a wedding was always on the cards," a source told the Mail Online. "They wanted to keep things low-key and swore all the guests to secrecy. Jonathan has been a great influence on Charlotte. She has calmed down a lot since she met him."

The happy news comes three months after Charlotte sadly miscarried her first child with Jonathan. Charlotte had revealed her pregnancy by debuting her baby bump while on stage at Birmingham Pride at the end of May. But one month later, in June, the couple confirmed their loss. "Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby," a message on the star's Twitter account read. "Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family. We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace." Charlotte is a mother to two children; ten-year-old Ruby and eight-year-old Dexter, who she shares with her former fiancé Gavin Henson.