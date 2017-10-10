Awkward Bella Hadid interview turns into Internet sensation Bella Hadid's "homeboy" comments have quickly turned into an Internet meme

A recent interview where Bella Hadid discussed her favourite kind of trainers with Complex has quickly gone viral after viewers teased the supermodel over her comments in the clip. While looking at trainers in the video, Bella says: "Sneakers on a man is definitely the first thing I look at, so if you're going to have a dope shoe both guys and girls can wear, come on, matching shoes? That's dope."

Bella spoke about trainers in an viral interview

When asked what kind of trainers she doesn't like, she continued: "I'm cool with it and I don't mind dirty sneakers but they better be fresh. If homeboy's coming through with these it's quiet for him, but if he comes through with these… homeboy's going to like, get it. I love basketball sneakers and I think they're some of the dopest shoes that Nike has but I've already picked these out… Put these with a black dress… you're going to kill it."

bella hadid talk like a undercover cop 😂 pic.twitter.com/ENtObBtRxs — Young Black Jesus (@zekNcashe) October 5, 2017

One person tweeted the video, writing: "Bella Hadid talks like an undercover cop." The tweet, which now has 90,000 favourites, led others to discuss the clip, with Bella's 'homeboy' comments quickly turning into a meme. One person joked: "If homeboy is coming through with the basic ability to hold a conversation and answer my texts homeboy is gonna like... get it," while another added: "'Homeboy's gonna like... get it' is the greatest meme of 2017." A third person wrote: "I can't sleep cause all I keep thinking about is 'homeboy is gonna like get it' and my skin crawls every time." Since Bella celebrated her birthday on Monday, another fan joked: "I hope my fresh homegirl Bella Hadid is having a dope birthday and her homeboys came thru with the right sneakers."