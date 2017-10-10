Ronan Keating shares touching tribute to Stephen Gately on eighth anniversary The Boyzone star passed away in 2009, aged 33

Ronan Keating has shared a touching tribute to his late Boyzone bandmate Stephen Gately, in honour of the eighth anniversary of Stephen's death. The singer took to Instagram to share a collage of photos showing the pair together, telling fans it was "crazy how fast time passes". He wrote: "Miss the laughs when our heads hurt and our sides could burst. We all miss ya dude. #Believeinme #Steo #Brothers #BZ."

Ronan Keating shared a collage of photos in memory of Stephen Gately

Stephen was just 33 when he passed away on 10 October, 2009, at his home in Port d'Andratx, Majorca. His death was later determined to have been caused by a pulmonary edema, resulting from an undisclosed heart condition. The remaining members of Boyzone – Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham, Ronan and Shane Lynch - issued a joint statement at the time, saying: "We are completely devastated by the loss of our friend and brother, Stephen. We have shared such wonderful times together over the years and were all looking forward to sharing many more. Stephen was a beautiful person in both body and spirit. He lit up our lives and those of the many friends he had all over the world. Our love and sympathy go out to Andrew and Stephen's family. We love you and will miss you forever, 'Steo'."

Shane Lynch remembered the late Boyzone star with a throwback snapshot

Keith and Shane also remembered the late star on Instagram on Tuesday, with former Coronation Street star Keith writing: "Our Steo 8 years an angel today!" Shane, meanwhile, shared a photo showing him and Stephen together, which he captioned: "One Love Brother….."