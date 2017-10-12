robert-pattinson-fka-twigs-split

Robert Pattinson has split from FKA twigs Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs have reportedly broken up - read the details

Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs have reportedly broken up. The couple, who have thought to have been engaged since 2015, have reportedly called it quits after "drifting apart", and have told their friends and family the news. An insider told The Sun: "'In recent months they have really started to drift apart and have been spending less and less time together. It's a difficult situation but things have become tough between them for some time and they both know they were no longer working as a couple."

Although the couple keep tight-lipped about their relationship, Robert revealed that the pair were "kind of" engaged while chatting on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show. Howard replied: "Kind of! Wait till she hears this. You're one of those secretive guys with the relationship, right? Protective." The rapper T-Pain also let it slip that FKA Twigs was engaged in an interview with Vulture magazine, saying: "She's one of my favourite artists right now. The first time we even met each other, we met in the studio. Her music's changed a lot since then. But she's on tour so much and anytime I call her, she's in a different place. And she's engaged now, so that's about to be a whole other thing."

The pair haven't attended a public event together since May 2017, and FKA twigs was spotted without her engagement ring while attending the Christopher Kane show at London Fashion Week. Fans were quick to discuss the split, with one writing: "So Robert Pattinson has broken up with FKA twigs...am I the only person who wants him and KStew to get back together," while another added: "FKA twigs and Robert Pattinson have broken up and so love is dead and romance is a lie."