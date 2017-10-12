Gwyneth Paltrow posts rare photo of lookalike daughter Apple The doting mum paid a touching tribute to her only daughter on International Day of the Girl

Gwyneth Paltrow has been careful to shied her two children away from the spotlight, but couldn’t help but share a sweet photo of her eldest, daughter Apple, to mark International Day of the Girl on Wednesday. In the picture, Apple, 13, and Gwyneth look very much alike, both boasting the same long blonde hair and piercing blue eyes. "Everything I do, I do for this girl (and her brother)" the actress wrote besides the image.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a rare photo of daughter Apple Martin

A mum to a teenager, Gwyneth previously opened up about her own struggles at her daughter's age. Chatting to TODAY back in June, the star confessed: "I think being a 13-year-old girl sucks no matter what century. No matter what time frame, I think it's just hard. That was a really hard year for me. I was really trying to grow into this awkward, gawky body, which I think I half grew into."

The doting mum went on to state that Apple was "pretty great", but that she was now starting to start to need her own space. "So far, Apple — she's pretty great," she said. "I mean, sometimes she asks me to close her door. She's like, 'Can you close my door?' And I'm like, 'Wait, with me on the other side of the door?'"

Gwyneth co-parents children Apple and Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin

The Shallow Hal actress is also mum to Moses, 11, who she shares with ex-husband, Chris Martin. Despite her divorce from Chris, the stars have remained on good terms and work hard to ensure their children are their top priority.

Last year, the actress opened up about the end of her marriage with the Coldplay musician, admitting she was proud of their relationship as co-parents. "As anybody who has been divorced knows, you have to put a lot aside to maintain the family and the practicalities of what that might mean and sometimes that’s quite tough on a personal level," the Hollywood star told Page Six, adding, "It's a commitment I make every day to my children and their father even though we're not in a romantic relationship."