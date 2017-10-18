Ellie Goulding has been spotted with her boyfriend Caspar Jopling - see the snaps Ellie Goulding has reportedly been dating Caspar Jopling for six months

Ellie Goulding has gone public with a new romance! The I Need Your Love singer was spotted enjoying an ice hockey match with her new boyfriend, Caspar Jopling, in New York on Tuesday. The pair, who have reportedly been dating for the last six months, looked delighted to be in each other's company, and shared a kiss while watching the game.

Ellie and Caspar were out together in New York

Ellie looked fantastic in a mini skirt and a black jumper, which she teamed with high-heeled ankle boots, while her partner was dressed in a smart casual suit with a white shirt. According to sources, the pair were first spotted together while enjoying a karaoke night in Mayfair back in April. An insider told the Sun: "Ellie had brought Caspar along as her date. They were very coupley and touchy-feely."

Ellie and Caspar shared a kiss at the match

The source added: "Things with Caspar are very casual but they have hooked up a few times and seem to like each other." Ellie was previously in a two-year relationship with Dougie Poynter, before the pair went their separate ways in 2016. Speaking about their relationship shortly after splitting up, Ellie told Heat magazine: " We have something I know is special and I think other people see it – my friends see it, my family see it… but I think some things are just kind of unfinished, an unfinished story."

The pair looked loved-up during the match

Ellie recently opened up about her struggle with anxiety in an open letter. The star, who has struggled with the disorder since her rise to fame, wrote: "I think part of what sparked my panic attacks was not feeling confident enough to believe in myself—I was scared I wasn't as good of a singer as everyone thought I was. And as the stakes grew, I was afraid of letting everyone, including myself, down." She added: "I told myself that this was exactly where I was supposed to be and if other people believed in me, I had to start believing in myself."