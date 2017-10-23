Rio Ferdinand shares sweet picture of girlfriend Kate Wright with his kids during family holiday The sports star and former TOWIE beauty have been dating for almost a year

Rio Ferdinand has shared a beautiful photo of his girlfriend Kate Wright walking hand-in-hand with his three children during an idyllic holiday. The picture, which was shared on Instagram on Sunday, was simply captioned: "Out for dinner #Familytime ❤." Rio, 38, and Kate, 26, have been dating for almost a year, and went public with their romance at the start of 2017. The trip comes one month after Kate announced she was stepping out of the spotlight to focus on her relationship with the retired footballer and his three kids: Tia, six, and sons, Lorenz, 11, and Tate, nine.

Kate Wright with boyfriend Rio's children

During a recent appearance on This Morning, Rio admitted that he is finally happy again following the tragic death of his wife Rebecca in May 2015. He opened up about his current romance with Kate, telling hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I'm really happy now, the kids are really happy, it's the happiest they've been. I'm in a relationship and it's going well. My kids deserve to be happy, they've had tragedy for the last few years of their lives."

WATCH: Rio Ferdinand reveals heartbreaking final words he would say to wife Rebecca

The sportsman explained that he made sure his children were involved in every stage of his relationship with Kate. "They have to be part of that conversation," the father-of-three shared. "There has not been one stage of going into this relationship where they've not been involved. Even in terms of introducing - how they want it to be done. As long as they feel they're involved and in the conversation, I think there's a chance they can reach happiness." Rio lost Rebecca in 2015 following a short battle with cancer, leaving him as the primary carer for his kids. Sadly in July this year, Rio's own mother Janice passed away after losing her fight with the same disease.

Loading the player...

STORY: Kate Wright reveals she is quitting fame to focus on Rio & his kids

Speaking about how his children dealt with their loss, Rio told BBC Breakfast: "Considering the grief they've been through, the disasters in the family the last couple of years, not once but twice, they're doing remarkably well. Yesterday I went to football with them and watched the two boys play, the little girl, she's like in fairyland with princesses and horse-riding. I've said it many times, if they were in a room with 20 other kids, they wouldn't stand out as kids who have been through so much in their short lives. Testament to them, they're doing really well."