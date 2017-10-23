The Only Way Is Essex's Gemma Collins has a laugh about her nasty accident The reality star presented Best TV Show Award for the BBC

TOWIE star, Gemma Collins was left red faced after suffering a nasty fall at the weekend. The reality star took a turn for the worse - quite literally - as she presented the Best TV Show Award to Love Island at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Award Show. The 36-year-old TV personality tumbled feet-first through a stage door nearly taking Love Island's Marcel, Jamie and Amber down with her.

Thankfully, Gemma didn't suffer any serious injuries but has said she was left in 'agony' following the nasty fall, which happened in front of 12,500 concert goers and was live on air. Taking to Instagram to share a video of the incident, she wrote: "So Wembley stadium people screaming my name and it was just OMG the best and worst moment of my LIFE I've always compared myself to Bridget Jones now this confirms it everyone! Madonna stacks it I stack it guys I am ok and the show must go on it's gone VIRAL #teenawards".

Having dusted herself off, TOWIE star Gemma was able to see the funny side, and later poked fun at herself on social media. She shared a photograph depicting a mock National Helpline poster which showed Gemma moments before her fall. The photograph was labelled: "Have you had an accident at work?"

The reality star – who has previously appeared on I'm A Celebrity – also admitted the fall was all worth it because she had been able to meet pop artist Rita Ora. Sharing a picture with her followers, she wrote: "Guys it was all worth it cause I got a selfie with RITA ORA #lifegoals off to bed now I'm in agony and need to rest ."