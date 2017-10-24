Sam Smith opens up about Oscar controversy: 'I mucked up' Sam Smith visited the Ellen DeGeneres show to talk about his controversial speech

Sam Smith has visited the Ellen DeGeneres show and opened up about his controversial acceptance speech at the Oscars in 2016, when he suggested he was the first gay winner of the prestigious award. Chatting to Ellen DeGeneres about the mishap, he explained that he had been enjoying a few drinks with his friends before winning the Oscar. "I wasn't happy with my performance and we thought we had no chance of winning at all so I was just like, 'Let's get the party started! Let's have some fun,'" he said. "[I] had a little hip flask, had some tequilas, warming up, and then we won. And I went up and I mucked up my speech and forgot to say 'Best Actor' and basically said I was the first gay person to ever win an Oscar."

After Ellen had a good chuckle at his mistake, he continued: "And I obviously know I'm not but my brain and my mouth didn't work together. Yeah, I mucked up. Afterwards I saw Elton John at the after party and he was like, 'I've won an Oscar.'" The Too Good at Goodbyes singer also opened up about taking some time off from music to focus on himself, and revealed that he is now in a relationship. He said: "My music is about love and it's important to take that time and allow your heart to have it a little bit… It's weird bringing out an album and not being single... I'm singing songs about another guy but I'm quite happy so it's a quite weird!"

Sam is thought to be dating 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn after the pair were spotted holding hands in New York City in October. An onlooker told People that the pair ate dinner together in Catch NYC, and "got cosy" in the main dining room before drinking and dancing at the rooftop bar.