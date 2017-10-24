Blake Lively gets sweet birthday revenge on husband Ryan Reynolds with this hilarious photo The Deadpool actor turned 41 on Monday

They are known for teasing each other a lot on social media, and on Monday, Blake Lively managed to get the upperhand over her husband once again. To celebrate Ryan Reynolds' 41st birthday, the Gossip Girl actress decided to get revenge by posting a hilarious tribute on Instagram. "Happy Birthday, baby," she wrote alongside a picture of fellow actor Ryan Gosling and a cropped-out Ryan posing together at the Critics' Choice Awards in 2016. This comes two months after Ryan did the same thing to his wife when he shared a snap of them together from the Met Gala in 2014 - but cropped her out. "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife," he said in the caption.

Blake Lively sent husband Ryan Reynolds a hilarious birthday tribute

STORY: Ryan Reynolds reveals his greatest ever prank

Earlier on in the day, Deadpool star Ryan took to Twitter to reveal how he kicked off his birthday celebrations. "My kids tried to surprise me for my birthday this morning. I totally heard them coming and snuck out to start a new life somewhere else," he tweeted. Ryan's birthday comes shortly after Blake gushed about wedded life on Good Morning America. When asked about the secret to her happy marriage with the actor, the mother-of-two replied: "In general, yeah, it's nice to have somebody who understands what you're doing. Especially because our job is so weird - we have to, you know, like be married to other people, and it's all so strange. It's still strange. It's never normal, even when we're both doing it."

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

STORY: Blake Lively shares secret to happy marriage with Ryan Reynolds

The Hollywood couple met in 2010 on the set of Green Lantern and began dating a year later. They tied the knot in September 2012 and are proud parents to two beautiful daughters, two-year-old James and one-year-old Ines. In a recent interview with Men's Health, Ryan also opened up about family life, saying: "I don't take a second of it for granted." He went on to share the parenting perks that come with his Hollywood career. "I'm really lucky: my work is intense for periods, but then I can take time off and a lot of people can't," he added. "So I'm grateful for that. I love watching my kids grow and evolve, and I hope I get to do that for a huge amount of their lives, until they kick me out."