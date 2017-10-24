Gemma Collins to consult lawyer after falling through stage door Gemma Collins revealed that she wasn't informed that she would be stood by a stage trapdoor

Gemma Collins has revealed she is consulting a lawyer after falling through a stage trapdoor at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Award Show. The 36-year-old stepped fell while presenting the award for Best TV Show, and opened up about the experience to The Sun. She explained: "I've got to consult a lawyer, yeah. Do you know what it is, it's negligence. Because I'm not being funny but I didn't even get a tenner for turning up."

Gemma opened up about her experience

She continued: "Do you what I find shocking, the BBC… hasn't called or at least sent any flowers… They didn't even offer me a chair or whatever afterwards." The TOWIE star revealed that she damaged her back and left side during the fall, adding: "I'm a switched on girl. If [the stage manager] said, 'If you move to the right you're going to fall'… They literally had it too close to where it was coming up."

The Radio 1 press office has released a statement regarding the incident, which read: "The BBC takes the health and safety of everyone involved very seriously and we are awaiting a full report from Remedy - the production company who made the show - about the incident. But they have told us that Gemma did receive a full briefing before going on stage." Gemma shared a video of incident on Instagram, writing: "So Wembley stadium people screaming my name and it was just OMG the best and worst moment of my LIFE I've always compared myself to Bridget Jones now this confirms it everyone! Madonna stacks it I stack it guys I am ok and the show must go on it's gone VIRAL #teenawards". She also revealed that she was "embarrassed" after Kelly Brook tweeted her support, writing: "Thanks Kelly ha ha so embarrassed."