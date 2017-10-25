Victoria Beckham reunited with glam best friend Eva Longoria in LA The fashion designer shared some fun photos on Instagram

Victoria Beckham enjoyed a glamorous night out with her best friend Eva Longoria on Tuesday, attending the launch of celebrity hairstylist Ken Paves' new salon in LA. The two stars were dressed to impress in coordinating black outfits, with Victoria, 43, looking elegant in a halter neck dress. Eva, 42, was just as chic in a pinstripe, fashion-forward suit, but had to accessorise with a cast on her foot. Poking fun at her injured friend, Victoria wrote on Instagram: "Nice boot!! Love u @evalongoria X."

The fashion designer, who was joined by her husband David Beckham at the launch, also shared a photo with the man of the night, her good friend, Ken. "So proud of @kenpaves X Such a special night celebrating the opening of his new salon with close friends and family x Kisses ✂️ XVB," she wrote.

Desperate Housewives star Eva also shared some fun snaps from the evening, expressing her pride in Ken. "About last night! So much fun celebrating our mane man @kenpaves for his salon grand opening @kenpavessalon with the beautiful @victoriabeckham and @davidbeckham. So proud of you Kenney!!" she wrote.

Victoria and Eva have been friends for years, and became close after the Beckhams moved to the US when David played for LA Galaxy football team. Last year, the former Spice Girl had the honour of designing Eva's wedding dress when the actress married her fiancé Jose Baston.

The fashion designer has been friends with Ken Paves for years

At the time, Eva told HELLO!: "I asked Victoria to do my dress because I wanted it to be special and made with love – and I knew that Victoria would make it with love. Victoria was one of my witnesses, too – she signed the paper that says I was here – so it was a Victoria Beckham weekend." The actress added: "She was the best, sweetest person to have there on this day. Not only did she do my wedding dress but she's one of my best friends so for her to be there was so special."