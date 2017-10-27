Corrie's Jack P. Shepherd splits from fiancée Lauren Shippey The couple have been together 15 years and share two children

Jack P. Shepherd has split from his childhood sweetheart and longterm fiancée Lauren Shippey. The Coronation Street actor is said to still be living with his estranged partner, with who he shares two children, Nyla, eight and four-year-old Reuben. But according to the Sun, the pair have decided to end their 15-year relationship. A spokesperson told the newspaper: "Jack and Lauren remain the best of friends and their main focus is the care of their children." HELLO! Online has contacted Jack's representative for comment.

Jack and Lauren, both 29, started dating when they were 14. They have had a tumultuous relationship, which saw Jack father a baby boy after an infidelity with sales executive Sammy Milewski. The now five-year-old child, Greyson, suffers with the rare and painful condition, Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood.

STORY: 'Baby's here!': Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd welcomes second child

Coronation Street's Jack P. Shepherd has sadly split from fiancée Lauren Shippey

Upon finding out about his infidelity, Lauren and Jack separated, but the couple later reunited and he proposed with a £3,000 engagement ring. A source told the Sun at the time: "Lauren understands that Jack made a terrible mistake. Now he has made the ultimate statement that he wants to be with her for the rest of his life."

STORY: Tina O'Brien marks daughter's birthday with adorable throwback photo

The actor has been playing David Platt on Corrie for 17 years

The actor, meanwhile, recently signed a new one-year contract extension to stay on Coronation Street. The proposed contract will see David Platt remain on the cobbles at least through the 2018 Christmas season. Jack has been a mainstay on the ITV soap since 2000, when he inherited the role from Thomas Ormson. Much of this year has seen the character come to grips with life as a single father following the tragic stabbing of his longterm love Kylie Turner (Paula Lane) in a gripping storyline last year.

STORY: Suranne Jones reunites with Corrie co-star for exciting announcement