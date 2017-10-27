Kate Wright shares hilarious rollercoaster Instagram photo with boyfriend Rio Ferdinand Rio and Kate have been dating for almost a year

Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright are currently enjoying some quality family time in Dubai - but that hasn't stopped them from sharing sweet pictures from their idyllic holiday with fans. Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, former TOWIE star Kate shared a hilarious photo of the couple together during a trip to IMG World theme park. The snap sees the pair screaming on a rollercoaster ride, with Kate asking her followers: "Who was screaming louder??" She added the hashtag, #ithinkitwashim. Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one writing: "I literally love these two together!" Another added: "Great pic so happy for you both."

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand have been holidaying in Dubai

Earlier this week, Rio posted a lovely photo of his girlfriend walking hand-in-hand with his three children during the trip. The picture was simply captioned: "Out for dinner #Familytime ❤." Rio, 38, and Kate, 26, have been dating for almost a year, and went public with their romance at the start of 2017. TV star Kate recently announced she was stepping out of the spotlight to focus on her relationship with the retired footballer and his three kids: Tia, six, and sons, Lorenz, 11, and Tate, nine. "I'm taking a step back from the public eye," she told The Sun last month. "I want to keep my life private as I lived my previous relationship on TOWIE. My priority right now is Rio and the family."

During an appearance on This Morning, Rio said he made sure his kids were involved in every stage of his relationship with Kate. "They have to be part of that conversation," the father-of-three shared. "There has not been one stage of going into this relationship where they've not been involved. Even in terms of introducing - how they want it to be done. As long as they feel they're involved and in the conversation, I think there's a chance they can reach happiness." Rio lost Rebecca in 2015 following a short battle with cancer, leaving him as the primary carer for his young family. Sadly in July this year, Rio's mother Janice also passed away after losing her fight with the same disease.