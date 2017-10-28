Amal Clooney, Cindy Crawford and stars wow at Casamigos Halloween party – see photos! New mum Amal looked fantastic in her Halloween costume

Amal Clooney and close friend Cindy Crawford glammed up for the seventies-inspired Casamigos Halloween party in LA on Friday night. The pair looked amazing in their glitzy outfits as they posed for photographers. Amal opted for a stunning sequinned jumpsuit with bold make-up, a bouffant hairstyle and gold hoop earrings, while Cindy wore a bright halter-neck dress with fur shrug and curled hair. The friends looked almost unrecognisable in their outfits!

Amal Clooney at the Casamigos Halloween Party

The Casamigos party was held by Amal's actor husband George Clooney and his business partner Rande Gerber, who is the husband of Cindy Crawford and runs the Casamigos Tequila brand with George. The famous friends looked to be having a ball at the star-studded bash. Rande wore a fun John Travolta style costume, with wig and platform shoes. George did not attend the party.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber had fun at the party

Other glamourous revellers included Kim Kardashian who drew glances in a yellow bejewelled cropped top and skirt combo. Singer Delta Goodrum and model Alessandra Ambrosio looking incredible as usual, as did Cindy and Rande's model children Kaia and Presley Gerber.

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban

Amal Clooney recently showed off her slender post-baby physique at the Los Angeles premiere of husband George Clooney's new film Suburbicon. The human rights lawyer welcomed twins Ella and Alexander with her Oscar-winning beau in June, though no one would guess it by looking at her trim figure. Her latest outfit was a strapless blue and white gown with a panel of sky blue material across the top and a delicate frilled bottom, hiding her shoes.