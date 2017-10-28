Cressida Bonas shares gorgeous photos of the other Harry in her life The actress posted snaps from her holiday in India

Cressida Bonas has shared beautiful holiday photographs from her travels in India, showing another Harry in her life. The actress dated Prince Harry between 2012 and 2014 before he met his current girlfriend Meghan Markle, but by the look of her photos she may have found a new love interest. The mystery man is chartered surveyor Harry Wentworth-Stanley, who Cressida is believed to have had an on-off relationship with since studying together at Leeds University.

Harry Wentworth-Stanley in India with Cressida Photo credit: Instagram / Cressida Bonas

Both Cressida and Harry have posted photos on their Instagram pages from their trip to India, where they are travelling with Harry's sister Louisa. Harry shared a picture of a stunning Cressida with the caption: "Jodhpur @cressida_bonas." He posted a further snap of the pair looking into each other's eyes at sunset. Cressida shared a picture of Harry looking very handsome as he sat on a wall, with the caption: "A city built by Angels and Giants," followed by a heart emoji.

In August, Cressida spoke of her frustration at having been "pigeonholed" as Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend. The actress appeared on BBC's Woman's Hour and spoke about her role in the play, Mrs Orwell, in which she played Sonia, the second wife of George Orwell.

Prince Harry and Cressida at a Six Nations rugby Union match in 2014

While discussing the project, the show's host asked Cressida whether dating Harry had given her an insight into "being defined by a much more famous man". "I think it's that thing of being pigeonholed," she replied. "Especially in this country, I find that people are very quick to put you in a box, or put you in a corner, and think, 'Oh, well you're that so you must be this.'" She continued: "It's incredibly frustrating, especially in the industry that I'm in. But you know, it is the way it is. It's about making a stand and saying, 'No, this is who I am and this is what I want to do'."

Cressida and Harry are believed to have called time on their romance amid frustrations about their life in the public eye, and the impact it was having on her blossoming career as an actress.